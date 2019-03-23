Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., 23 Mar. 2019 7:00 AM

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is finally here, and you know what that means... It's slime time!  

DJ Khaled is hosting the annual ceremony, which kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Galen Center in Los Angeles. As for what else to expect from the main event, we've confirmed Ariana GrandeChris Pratt and To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo make up a small handful of the celebs gearing up for the slime fest.

Joining them for the festivities will be comedian Jason Sudeikis, fellow Saturday Night Live alum Adam SandlerParis BerelcStranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin and YouTubers Josh Peck and David Dobrik

Check out the complete list of 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners below!

Favorite Funny TV Show:
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK'D
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven's Home

Favorite TV Drama:
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead

Favorite Reality Show:
America's Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice

Favorite TV Host:
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America's Got Talent)

Favorite TV Judges:
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent)
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)
Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favorite Cartoon:
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Male TV Star:
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favorite Female TV Star:
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Favorite Movie:
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actor:
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before)

Favorite Movie Actress:
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth)
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Superhero:

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker:
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Animated Movie:
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie:
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie:
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

Favorite Music Group:
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots

Favorite Male Artist:
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift

Favorite Song:
Delicate (Taylor Swift)
In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)
In My Feelings (Drake)
Natural (Imagine Dragons)
thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)

Favorite Breakout Artist:
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone

Favorite Collaboration:
Girls Like You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
Happier (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
Meant to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
No Brainer (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
SICKO MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)

Favorite Social Music Star:
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don't We

Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY

Favorite Video Game:
Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel's Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™

Favorite Social Star:
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview

Favorite Gamer:
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf

How Do You Want to Help?:
Help People in Need (homes, food, care and more)
Help Schools (supplies, after-school activities, arts, gym, STEM and more)
Help the Environment (disaster relief, clean water, recycling and more)
Help Animals (pet rescue, wildlife preservation, service animals and more)
Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, emotional support, respect and more)

Congratulations to all the winners!

