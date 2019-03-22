Michelle Pfeiffer Recovers Her Catwoman Whip 27 Years After Batman Returns

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 22 Mar. 2019 11:34 AM

Michelle Pfeiffer, Batman Returns, Catwoman, GIF

Warner Home Video

Meow!

Michelle Pfeiffer recently reunited with a beloved prop-turned-set souvenir: the whip she cracked while playing Catwoman / Selena Kyle in the 1992 movie Batman Returns.

"Look what I found," the 60-year-old actress said on her Instagram page on Friday, alongside a video. "Needs a little TLC."

In Tim Burton's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton played Batman / Bruce Wayne, reprising his role from the director's 1989 film BatmanBatman Returns also starred Danny DeVito as the villain the Penguin.

Batman Returns helped Pfeiffer become more famous and also drew a new group of fans—comic book and superhero aficionados. The movie made $266 million worldwide.

Photos

Stars Who Played Multiple Superheroes

Pfeiffer went on to star in films such as Wolf, Dangerous Minds, What Lies Beneath, White Oleander, Hairspray, Stardust, Dark Shadows, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.

She also appears with Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

