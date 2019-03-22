Warner Home Video
Meow!
Michelle Pfeiffer recently reunited with a beloved prop-turned-set souvenir: the whip she cracked while playing Catwoman / Selena Kyle in the 1992 movie Batman Returns.
"Look what I found," the 60-year-old actress said on her Instagram page on Friday, alongside a video. "Needs a little TLC."
In Tim Burton's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton played Batman / Bruce Wayne, reprising his role from the director's 1989 film Batman. Batman Returns also starred Danny DeVito as the villain the Penguin.
Batman Returns helped Pfeiffer become more famous and also drew a new group of fans—comic book and superhero aficionados. The movie made $266 million worldwide.
Pfeiffer went on to star in films such as Wolf, Dangerous Minds, What Lies Beneath, White Oleander, Hairspray, Stardust, Dark Shadows, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.
She also appears with Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
