Somebody get the Leslie Knope signal (which would totally be a waffle) into the sky, she's needed!

E! News was on the red carpet for the PaleyFest panel in honor of Parks and Recreation's 10th anniversary of premiere and spoke to Amy Poehler, the woman who brought Leslie to life for seven seasons, about her iconic character and what she'd make of the current political landscape.

"Yeah, she would [be disappointed with politics today], she really would," Poehler told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "She'd be totally flustered by the fact that people aren't working together and people are lying and not looking out for the little guy…She would be having a struggle right now, I think. Yeah, we need her badly. She's like the Spider-Man of politics.