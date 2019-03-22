Why Elle Fanning "Refused" to Watch Sister Dakota's Friends Episode

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 22 Mar. 2019 10:04 AM

Elle Fanning, Porter Edit

Matthew Sprout for PorterEdit

Elle Fanning will be there for her sister—just not for this gig.

Die-hard fans of the NBC sitcom Friends will remember Dakota Fanning's guest appearance in a 2004 episode. But before you assume that her sister was tuning in, you may want to hear from Elle directly.

"I had an [audition] to be on Friends once. I might be remembering this wrong but I think I was gonna be one of Phoebe's triplets," she recalled in Net-A-Porter's weekly digital magazine PorterEdit. "I auditioned for it but I didn't get it and I was like, ‘I'm boycotting the show, I'm never watching this again.'"

Elle continued, "Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I was like, ‘I am not watching this!'"

For the record, the famous sisters are very supportive of each other's careers. And long before walking red carpets and attending A-list parties, they were just a sibling duo who loved to act at home.

Friends Cast's Many Reunions

"My sister and I would play these elaborate scenes around the house. Like birthing scenes… I would be the baby, coming out… Crazy stuff like that," Elle recalled. "We were doing it for ourselves; we weren't, like, ‘Oh, Mom and Dad, sit down and we're gonna perform for you.' That was how we played."

Elle Fanning, Porter Edit

Matthew Sprout for PorterEdit

Looking ahead, excitement is building for the release of Maleficent 2 featuring Angelina Jolie.

While details about the highly anticipated sequel are being kept under wraps, Elle was able to share a few teases in her latest interview.

"I hope it's what the fans are looking for," she shared. "The mother-daughter relationship that Maleficent and Aurora have, that's really…played on."

Elle continued, "I want Aurora to be a character that [girls] can look up to, who's strong and all that. But Angelina and I were talking about this: Maleficent, of course, has the dark side, and Aurora is the one who loves pink and is the light and she's not afraid to be feminine. I think it's beautiful that I get to represent [someone] who is strong in her beliefs, but is also unwavering in staying true to herself…There's nothing wrong with loving your feminine side. I think as women we should really love that part of us."

