by Jess Cohen | Fri., 22 Mar. 2019 9:47 AM
Hannah Brown is getting a very different experience on The Bachelorette than past contestants.
The hit ABC reality series appears to be shaking things up for season 15, starring the 24-year-old Alabama native. As Colton Underwood's journey on The Bachelor came to an end on the show's season finale earlier this month, contestant Hannah B. was announced as the new star of The Bachelorette. The announcement kicked off Hannah's search for love, which started right away with some surprising twists. Shortly after the world learned who would be the star of the new season, Hannah met the first five men competing for her heart.
Then, after Hannah joked that she should hand out a rose right then and there, host Chris Harrison agreed. A shocked Hannah then had to decide who would get the first rose of the season, ultimately choosing contestant Cam after hearing his impressive rap.
So, in addition to the Bachelorette star giving out the first rose, how else is this season different than previous years? Let's take a look at how the show is breaking from tradition this time around!
ABC
Meet the Men: Typically, Bachelor Nation doesn't get to see all of the contestants until the very first episode of the season. But, the show decided to surprise fans once again by releasing the names, pictures and details about of all of the men competing for Hannah's heart, months before the premiere!
You can meet all of the contestants in this gallery!
The Youngest Bachelorette Star: Born Sept. 24, 1994, Hannah B. is now the youngest Bachelorette star in history at the age of 24. Hannah follows closely behind JoJo Fletcher, who was 25 while filming her season, and Ali Fedotowsky, who was also 25 at the time of her Bachelorette season.
But age is only a number, and Hannah B. is ready to find her husband. While appearing on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hannah explained what she's looking for in her future spouse.
"They gotta be good looking," Hannah shared with host Ellen DeGeneres. "Just a good human, good heart, kind, strong. But, ultimately, I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, and not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, 'Do you like this?' I think I've done that in the past, the good and the bad, and I want that in return."
She's "Kind of a Mess": Robert Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming recently shared with E! News in an exclusive interview how this Bachelorette season with Hannah will be "different."
"There was just something about Hannah B. She felt very different. I think she almost came in thinking that she was a bit of an after-thought, you know, they're taking this meeting, but [was] sure we were going to go with someone who finished farther in the show," Mills explained to E! News. "I think that she was really herself. She was much more at ease. She was refreshing and we felt like this is going to be a different kind of season with her because she's someone who is going to certainly speak her mind, own that, as she says, she's kind of a mess."
Rooting for the Underdog: After it was announced that Hannah would be the new star of the series, Bachelor Nation showed a lot of support for the former Miss Alabama USA, who made it to week seven on Colton's season of The Bachelor.
"I absolutely love her. I keep saying it," former Bachelor in Paradise star Bibiana Julian told E! News. "I feel like she was the underdog this season and nobody really expected her to come out on top. I appreciate her realness so I'm really happy for her and so excited for her."
Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann also spoke highly of Hannah to E! News, sharing, "I do think she will do a good job. I was surprised. I think she's an underdog, which is kind of cool. She's very endearing. I think she genuinely wants to find somebody and I think that's important."
Hannah's former pageant rival, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, also wished her well on her journey to find love.
"I think she would be a really funny Bachelorette," Caelynn told E! News. "I think It would be a very different season from what we've ever seen before. It will be unpredictable."
"I think with Hannah B, she doesn't really have any restrictions," Caelynn continued. "She's just herself and funny and [quirky] whereas some leads maybe try to be more composed."
Season 15 of The Bachelorette kicks off May 13 on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?