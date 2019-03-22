It'll be baby No. 3 for Christina Anstead, also known as Christina El Moussafrom HGTV's Flip or Flop.

The 35-year-old is pregnant with her and new husband Ant Anstead's first child together. The two announced the news on Instagram on Friday.

"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!" Christina wrote, alongside a photo of her holding a sonogram while embracing Ant. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️ #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!"

Ant, 40, shared a photo of the sonogram set in the middle of a collage of photos of his daughter Amelie and son Archie from a previous marriage, and Christina's daughter Taylor and son Brayden, her kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.