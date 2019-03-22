by Chris Harnick | Fri., 22 Mar. 2019 8:30 AM
The Conners aren't going anywhere. ABC has officially renewed the Roseanne spinoff for a second season.
"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves."
The Conners was born following the implosion of Roseanne. The revived series hit ratings highs for ABC and was renewed for a second season. Then Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett and Roseanne was canceled. ABC quickly went into salvage mode and worked out new deals with all involved, including Barr, who has no financial or creative ties to The Conners. The character of Roseanne Conner was killed off and John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman—all original stars of Roseanne—signed on for the new series.
A second season renewal came after new deals with the main cast. According to reports, Metcalf, Goodman and Gilbert are all making $375,000 an episode. In a release, ABC noted the cast for season two right now includes Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson and Ames McNamara with additional cast to be announced at a later date. Series regulars in the first season included Fishman, Emma Kenney, Jayden Rey and Maya Lynne Robinson.
At the end of its first season, The Conners was the No. 1 new comedy, according to ABC, with 9.5 million viewers and a 2.2 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic.
Guest stars in the first season included Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis, Katey Sagal, Mary Steenburgen, Justin Long, Jay R. Ferguson, Sarah Chalke, Estelle Parsons, James Pickens Jr. and Natalie West.
The season one finale featured David (Johnny Galecki) attempting to win back Darlene, Jackie break up with her boyfriend and Becky learn her baby's father was taken into ICE custody for deportation.
Expect The Conners back in the fall of 2019.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?