Where we last left off, Choi Jong-Hoon, a former member of the K-rock boy band FT Island was being investigated by the police for his alleged past drunk driving incident in 2016. Suspicions of bribery were also being officially investigated by the police as the now infamous Kakao Talk group chat belonging to his friend, Jung Joon-Young insinuated that there was a possible cover up.

Yesterday, on 21 March, the South Korean police announced to the public that they are booking Choi under the grounds of bribing a police officer at the scene to dismiss his DUI (driving under the influence) charges. He had reportedly offered two million won ($1,778) to make the incident 'go away'.

According to SBS News, a police official said, "We have booked Choi Jong Hoon for now because we received a testimony from the officer that [Choi Jong Hoon] showed desire to offer bribes to him. We will confirm how [Choi Jong Hoon] offered the bribes, how [the offer] was rejected, and how [the situation] was concluded, through further investigation."

SBS also reported new evidence proving that Choi allegedly did attempt to bribe the police officer who caught him driving under the influence. According to the South Korean news outlet, Choi sent the following messages to the Kakao Talk group chat.