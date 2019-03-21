Here's What's Really Going on Between Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 21 Mar. 2019 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Gaga, Jeremy Renner

Getty Images

New couple alert? Not so fast!

Longtime pals Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner are currently sparking relationship rumors, but E! News has learned that things between the 32-year-old Oscar winner and the 48-year-old Avengers star are "not romantic."

"She has been friends with Jeremy Renner for a while. They often hang out when they are both in town," a source tells E! News. "She's been spending time with him recently but it's not romantic."

This relationship speculation comes one month after the "Million Reasons" singer ended her engagement with fiancé Christian Carino. Rumors of a split first started flying in early February when Gaga attended the 2019 Grammys without her longtime love...and her engagement ring.

Photos

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino: Romance Rewind

Just over a week after the award show, Gaga's rep confirmed the couple's split.

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

As for the reason why the duo ended their engagement, a source shared with E! News at the time that the romance "just didn't work out" and that relationships "sometimes end."

The insider added, "It's not a long dramatic story."

Gaga first confirmed her engagement to talent agent Carino in Oct. 2018. She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in July 2016.

As for Renner, the actor split from wife Sonni Pacheco in Dec. 2014 after 10 months of marriage. The exes share a daughter, Ava Berlin Renner.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Jeremy Renner , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jill Zarin Hollywood Medium 405

Almost a Year After Losing Her Husband, Jill Zarin Gets Closure From Tyler Henry

Hannah Brown, The Bachelor

Go Behind the Scenes of Hannah Brown's Season of The Bachelorette

Thandie Newton, Nico Parker

Thandie Newton Could Be Mistaken For Her 14-Year-Old Daughter on the Dumbo Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner Is "Over" The Jordyn Woods Drama

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, Bella Giannulli

Lori Loughlin's Daughters Feel ''Devastated'' and ''Distraught'' Amid the College Admissions Scandal

U.S. Figure Skater Mariah Bell Accused of Slashing Competitor

The Rise & Fall of Elizabeth Holmes--and Her Fake Voice

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.