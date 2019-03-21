The Big Bang Theory is about to say goodbye, and everyone involved knows that shooting that final episode won't be easy.

Kaley Cuoco sat down with E! News and E!'s Daily Pop to promote her new Youtube series The Great Travel Hack, which she hosts for Shell, and talked a bit about the show's ending.

"I'm glad we're going out with a bang. I hate saying that, but it's kinda true," she tells us. "We wanted to go out on top."

The final episode, because it's the final episode, will be shot a little differently than typical episodes, which are mostly shot in front of a live studio audience.

"We're actually going to pre-shoot the whole thing, so we'll have shot it, and then we will have an audience taping," she said on Daily Pop. "That was probably because they knew I'd be crying the entire time. So we still want the audience experience...so we're gonna still do the audience, but we will have taped it and shot it beforehand, so if the tears come unexpectedly, then that's just what's going to happen, because I guarantee you it's going to happen."