Hailey Baldwinis revealing how marriage has changed the way she sees the world.
Ever since the model became Mrs. Justin Bieber, there has been no shortage of critics who are keeping a watchful eye out for any sign of a split. "They just really want to see you fail, for whatever reason," she laments in a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. "I don't know if it's because they want to be able to say, ‘I told you so' or because they want to be right, I don't really know what the idea is behind trying to tear somebody's relationship down, or person down, whatever it may be."
And even though she's a seemingly optimistic person, she says, "I guess it's just kind of an evil world, at the core of it, and humanity is just struggling."
Surprisingly enough, it isn't just the media that gives Hailey grief over her marriage to the "Baby" singer, who is currently seeking treatment for his mental health. It turns out that his young fans are flooding her social media feed with nasty comments. "The problem too is kids become possessive over people and feel like if they think they're hurt, they feel hurt for them and they're hurt too, or whatever it is. They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed," Baldwin explains.
However, it's pretty obvious that these cyber bullies "don't know these people for real," which is the part that makes her the "most frustrated" about living in the public eye. She says, "What's really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening or what they think should happen, and I'm just like, ‘This is just so dumb. It's so dumb.'"
So, it makes sense that she has chosen to simply not look at the barrage of criticism coming her way. "I've found that I got to a place where I don't read the comments," the 22-year-old explains. "People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don't want it to get to you, then don't read it and allow it to affect your soul."
Although, the 22-year-old says, "You still care to a certain extent. You really have to train your brain to be like, ‘Okay, why do I even care? I don't know these people, they don't know me, they're not a part of my life or my relationship.'"
And when the constant criticism gets to be "unavoidable," Baldwin will sometimes just delete Instagram for days at a time. During those days, she focuses her attention and energy on the more important things in life: family and friends. "I think it's just good to know you have people in your corner. You know you have people who have your back," Hailey shares.
