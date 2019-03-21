Law & Order: SVU Memo Mystery: Is Benson's Job in Danger?

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 21 Mar. 2019 8:00 PM

Has a piece of paper ever created this much drama on Law & Order: SVU? We need to talk about the NYPD's memo on Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

In "Blackout," Benson and her squad tangled with powerful attorney Rob Miller (Titus Welliver), who had his claws in just about every single aspect of police work. This was after he assaulted Nikki Staines (Callie Thorne), mislead the police, manipulated a judge and intimidated a victim to get what he wanted. Miller had something on everyone, including Chief Dodds (Peter Gallagher).

"If we strike at the king and miss, you and me both have our heads on the chopping block," Dodds told Benson when she confronted him over Miller's schemes.

"So, let's make sure we don't miss," Benson said. Benson was pissed, understandably, because this was after Miller had her pulled over and frisked—for no reason—by a New York State Trooper while her son, Noah, was in the car.

After Dodds and Benson nailed Miller with enough to arrest him and keep him in jail without bail, he tipped Benson off about the memo Dodds has about her. This memo was first mentioned in season 19 when Fin (Ice-T) called Dodds out on it.

"It never went passed my desk and it never will," Dodds told Benson.

"That's not an answer," she said, and got her own copy.

Back at the precinct, Benson confronted Fin about his knowledge of the memo. "I didn't want to upset you, Liv, it was right after Noah got kidnapped," Fin said.

"Should I be worried about my job?"

"Not for a minute. Trust me, Liv, I've got your back now, then and always," Fin said.

And that's all viewers learned about the memo…for now.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

