Has a piece of paper ever created this much drama on Law & Order: SVU? We need to talk about the NYPD's memo on Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

In "Blackout," Benson and her squad tangled with powerful attorney Rob Miller (Titus Welliver), who had his claws in just about every single aspect of police work. This was after he assaulted Nikki Staines (Callie Thorne), mislead the police, manipulated a judge and intimidated a victim to get what he wanted. Miller had something on everyone, including Chief Dodds (Peter Gallagher).

"If we strike at the king and miss, you and me both have our heads on the chopping block," Dodds told Benson when she confronted him over Miller's schemes.