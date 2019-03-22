Ahead of Prince George's 2013 arrival, even the most casual of royal observers knew how this whole thing would roll out.

With the first signs of labor, Kate Middleton was to be ferried to the Lindo Wing at London's St. Mary's Hospital where the suites come equipped with climate control, upscale catering and a healthy serving of history, Princess Diana having delivered both Prince William and Prince Harry in the posh ward. Upon the tiny heir's debut, the couple would place calls to their nearest and dearest, starting with her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of course, before informing the public, both via Twitter and the obligatory notice posted on a gold easel outside of Buckingham Palace.

The process played out more or less the same when Princess Charlotte entered the world in 2015 and her little brother Prince Louis followed last April. And when Baby Sussex makes his or her appearance in a matter of weeks, the Queen will likely be in the know and the news shared at Buckingham. But outside of that, well, Harry and Meghan Marklehaven't really let us in on a whole lot.