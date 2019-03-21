Emilia Clarke Reveals She Survived 2 Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysms

Clarke goes on to explain that she tried to "will away the pain and the nausea." She even tried to recall lines from Game of Thrones to keep her memory alive.

From the gym, Clarke was taken by ambulance to the hospital where she was sent for an MRI.

"The diagnosis was quick and ominous: a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. I'd had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture," Clarke writes. "As I later learned, about a third of SAH patients die immediately or soon thereafter. For the patients who do survive, urgent treatment is required to seal off the aneurysm, as there is a very high risk of a second, often fatal bleed. If I was to live and avoid terrible deficits, I would have to have urgent surgery. And, even then, there were no guarantees."

After the diagnosis, Clarke, who was just 24 at the time, was transported to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London where should would undergo brain surgery.