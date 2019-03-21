Cardi B Is Trademarking Her Signature Saying "Okurrr"

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., 21 Mar. 2019 9:41 AM

Cardi B, Instagram

Instagram

Hands off Cardi B's slogan, okurrr!

It seems the Grammy-winning songstress wants the unique word...sound...catchphrase she made famous to officially belong to her because there's a new filing to trademark the slogan.

The filing was done under the star's company, Washpoppin, Inc. on March 11. It seems the actress intends to trademark the phrase to use for "paper goods, namely paper cups and posters," as it is described in the filing. 

An earlier filing for "Okurr" with one les "r" on Feb. 25  was for "clothing, namely, T-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely, hats and caps, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, skirts, sweaters, undergarments."

Photos

Cardi B's Greatest High-Fashion Moments

The slogan has essentially become synonymous with the star during her swift rise to global fame. During an appearance on The Tonight Show last year, she explained it sounds like "a cold pigeon in New York City." 

The phrase had reached a peak viral moment when it was a focal point of Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial. 

Guess all that's left to say is...okurrr!

