by Chris Harnick | Thu., 21 Mar. 2019 7:00 AM
Project Runway has had many out of this world challenges over the years, and now that the show is back on Bravo they're raising the stakes. In the exclusive preview below, the remaining 15 designers are shocked by the challenge presented by Karlie Kloss and Simon Huck.
The designers are so spooked when they enter their redesigned workroom complete with modified models sporting A. Human designs. What is A. Human? You've probably seen some of your favorite celebrities sporting some of the designs.
"A. Human is a futuristic fashion line comprised of body modifications," Huck tells the designers. "In this world, we ask one fundamental question: If you can change your body as easily as you can change your clothing, would you?"
All the prosthetics are made of silicone, including the glowing neck, which was worn by Kim Kardashian West, and feathers, which were designed by Chrissy Teigen.
For the Project Runway challenge, three teams of five must create a mini collection highlighting one of the A. Human body modification designs. The collection should be fashion forward, Kloss says in the clip, specifically what the designers think fashion will be like…five minutes into the future. And the twist? They're teams, but each person is responsible for one look. And Kloss has a trick up her sleeve.
Watch the video above to see what she pulls out.
Project Runway airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
