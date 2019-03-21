Heidi Klum Poses Topless in Steamy Photos From Hong Kong Trip

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 21 Mar. 2019 5:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Heidi Klum, Hong Kong

Instagram

Heidi Klum isn't afraid to show a little skin.

The 45-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few photos from her trip to Hong Kong with fiancé Tom Kaulitz. One of the photos showed a topless Klum looking at the skyline while wearing nothing more than her black underwear. She also posted a few photos of her smiling beside her shirtless fiancé. 

"JET LAG," she captioned the snapshots. 

In addition, she shared a photo of her reflection in the window and wrote, "Good morning Hong Kong. I [heart] you."

It looks like Klum and Kaulitz have really been taking in the sights during their stay. The former America's Got Talent judge posted a few pictures of the couple enjoying a scenic boat ride and enjoying a sweet cuddle session. In addition, she shared a picture of herself wandering the streets and taking in city views.

Read

Heidi Klum on Fiancé Tom Kaulitz: "I Found a Great Person"

To see more photos from their romantic getaway, check out the gallery.

Heidi Klum, Hong Kong

Instagram

Staring Into Each Other's Eyes

The supermodel was all smiles as she looked lovingly at her fiancé.

Heidi Klum, Hong Kong

Instagram

Greeting the Day

"Good morning Hong Kong. I [Heart] U," she captioned the snapshot.

Heidi Klum, Hong Kong

Instagram

Enjoying the View

The couple posed for a picture while observing the skyline.

Article continues below

Heidi Klum, Hong Kong

Instagram

Holding Each Other Close

The two lovebirds cuddled up during their sailing adventure.

Heidi Klum, Hong Kong

Instagram

Setting Sail

The former America's Got Talent judge was grinning from ear to ear during their boat ride.

Heidi Klum, Hong Kong

Instagram

Taking in the Sights

Of course, the former Project Runway host looked stylish throughout the trip.

Article continues below

Klum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist certainly aren't afraid to show a little PDA. Back in December, she shared a photo of the duo snuggling in bed. The 29-year-old musician proposed to the former Project Runway host that same month—about seven months after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at amfAR Gala Cannes.

While Klum has remained tight lipped on the wedding planning process, she revealed her kids will play a part in their big day.

"The kids adore Tom. They can't wait for the wedding!" she told UK's Closer magazine. "They'll be very involved in it all." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Heidi Klum , Vacation , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples
Latest News
Nikki Bella Total Bellas 410

Nikki Bella Admits Seeing John Cena Move on Will "Kill" Her as She Returns to Napa Post-Breakup

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Coachella Accessories to Absolutely Nail Your 2019 Festival Weekend

Style Spotting: Seoul Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 | E! News Asia

Seungri, Big Bang

Seungri's Request To Delay Military Enlistment Approved

High School Musical, Then and Now, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Efron's Epic Dating History: From a High School Romance to a Relationship That Could Go the Distance

Demi Lovato, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Check Out the Best Slimes in Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards History

E-Comm: Tatcha

Tatcha's New Dewy Skin Cream Is an Instagram Filter IRL

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.