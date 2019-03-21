The Big Hair Accessory All The K-Pop Idols Are Wearing Now

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 21 Mar. 2019 5:01 PM

We've seen banana clips at Alexander Wang and embellished barrettes at Gucci, so it's not hard to guess that hair clips are making a huge comeback this season!

Case in point: Red Velvet's Seulgi opted to colourblock with bright snap clips, while Gfriend's Umji paired mismatched embellished hair slides.

This '90s hair staple has made a major comeback, especially with the younger idols who probably wore them when they were younger.

But here's our tip: To wear it without looking like a school girl, don't pile them on — simply wear two matching clips snapped alongside each temple to part your hair, which is how Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk wear the trend.

Hair Clips, K-Pop Celebs

Instagram

Irene Kim

Hair Clips, K-Pop Celebs

Instagram

Lisa

Hair Clips, K-Pop Celebs

Instagram

Hyomin

Hair Clips, K-Pop Celebs

Instagram

Umji

Hair Clips, K-Pop Celebs

Instagram

Hair clips, $108, Valet at Net-A-Porter

SHOP

Hair Clips, K-Pop Celebs

Instagram

Hair slides, $130, Kenneth Jay Lane at Net-A-Porter

SHOP

Hair Clips, K-Pop Celebs

Hair slides, $11, Lovisa

SHOP

Hair Clips, K-Pop Celebs

Instagram

Hair slides, $11, ASOS Design

SHOP

Hair Clips, K-Pop Celebs

Instagram

Hair clips, $15, Liars & Lovers at ASOS

SHOP

