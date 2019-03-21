Courtesy of SK-II
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 21 Mar. 2019 12:09 AM
Courtesy of SK-II
Ever wondered what celebrities use to keep their skin looking so good? Well, that thought certainly crossed comedians James Corden and Naomi Watanabe's minds!
Corden, host of the immensely popular American late night TV show, The Late Late Show With James Corden is raiding 22-year-old actress, Chloe Grace Moretz's bathroom in order to find her secret to clear, beautiful skin.
In collaboration with Japanese skincare brand SK-II, the two embark on a hilarious skincare adventure as Chloe lets James in on the power of Pitera, SK-II's star ingredient in their line, as part of their latest web series, #BareSkinChat.
What's more, well-known Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe also joined in the fun and went to 26-year-old Japanese actress, Kasumi Arimura for all her beauty secrets.
SK-II recently released the official trailer of this hysterical yet educational series and fans are already anticipating the first episode, which airs 25 March.
Courtesy of SK-II
In the trailer, both comedians inject laughter and fun into Moretz and Arimura's skincare routines: We see Watanabe goofing around in Arimura's bath tub, while Corden and Moretz try their hand at ASMR and dancing around in top hats. It looks to be a fresh, new way of discovering beauty tips and tricks, and we simply can't wait for the premiere!
The episodes will be released on SK-II's official YouTube channel on 25 March and new episodes will be aired fortnightly.
Watch the trailer below.
