James Corden Raids Chloe Moretz's Bathroom in The Name of Good Skin

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 21 Mar. 2019 12:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
James Corden, Chloe Grace Moretz

Courtesy of SK-II

Ever wondered what celebrities use to keep their skin looking so good? Well, that thought certainly crossed comedians James Corden and Naomi Watanabe's minds!

Corden, host of the immensely popular American late night TV show, The Late Late Show With James Corden is raiding 22-year-old actress, Chloe Grace Moretz's bathroom in order to find her secret to clear, beautiful skin.

In collaboration with Japanese skincare brand SK-II, the two embark on a hilarious skincare adventure as Chloe lets James in on the power of Pitera, SK-II's star ingredient in their line, as part of their latest web series, #BareSkinChat. 

What's more, well-known Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe also joined in the fun and went to 26-year-old Japanese actress, Kasumi Arimura for all her beauty secrets.

SK-II recently released the official trailer of this hysterical yet educational series and fans are already anticipating the first episode, which airs 25 March. 

Read

Ex-SNSD member, Tiffany Young Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

Courtesy of SK-II

In the trailer, both comedians inject laughter and fun into Moretz and Arimura's skincare routines: We see Watanabe goofing around in Arimura's bath tub, while Corden and Moretz try their hand at ASMR and dancing around in top hats. It looks to be a fresh, new way of discovering beauty tips and tricks, and we simply can't wait for the premiere!

The episodes will be released on SK-II's official YouTube channel on 25 March and new episodes will be aired fortnightly.

Watch the trailer below.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ James Corden , Chloe Grace Moretz , Celebrities , Beauty , YouTube , Asia , Top Stories
Latest News
E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

Best Waterproof Mascaras—Ranked

Bella Thorne, New York Fashion Week 2019

You Won't Believe the Kitchen Item Bella Thorne Uses to Dye Her Hair

Yvette King, E! Red Carpet

How Yvette King Gets Her Red Carpet-Ready Makeup Look For E!

WTF are Face & Lip Tattoos? | E! What The Fad?!

Lee Daniels, Jussie Smollett

Empire Creator Lee Daniels Addresses "Pain and Anger" Amid Jussie Smollett Scandal

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Botched 516

Bro Trip! The Botched Doctors Hit the Road For an Out-of-State Medical Consultation

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Too Afraid to See Us? Here's What Jordan Peele Has to Say About That

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.