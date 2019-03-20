The Best Street Style From Seoul Fashion Week FW19

by Pakkee Tan & Hanan Haddad | Wed., 20 Mar. 2019 9:51 PM

Fresh from the streets at Seoul Fashion Week, we're bringing you the hottest street style at the shows. This year's motto among show-goers seems to be: Shock appeal. From brightly coloured hair, to outrageous accessories and edgy fashion, you can bet the Koreans are going all out with their style. One major trend we noticed? Statement streetwear is on the way out, with a slow transition to feel-good primary colours and soothing pastels, as our man on the street Jay Lim (@jaylim1) captures in his street style portfolio for E! Asia.

Scroll through our gallery below to see the best looks all week long from Seoul.

Seoul Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019

Jay Lim/@jaylim1

Seoul Fashion Week FW19: Day 1

