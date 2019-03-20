Surprise! Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Welcomed Their First Child

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 20 Mar. 2019 3:46 PM

Surprise! Greta Gerwig is a mom!

The Oscar nominee and her longtime love, writer and director Noah Baumbach, have welcomed their first child together, her rep confirms to E! News. This exciting baby news comes shortly after the couple was spotted pushing a baby stroller in Downtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

"Noah was pushing and Greta was right next to him. They were chatting and enjoying some fresh air," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They were bundled up in the chilly weather and they had a gray and white striped blanket draped over the stroller. It seemed like the baby was sleeping because they were busy talking and didn't have to tend to the baby."

"They looked happy but a little bit tired," the eyewitness adds. "They walked around their neighborhood for several blocks before heading home."

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

According to an April 2013 New Yorker profile on the couple, Gerwig, 35, and Baumbach, 49, first met when she starred in his 2010 film, Greenberg.

The went on to collaborate on more projects, like 2012's Frances Ha and 2015's Mistress America

Last year, the low-key couple stepped out to attend the 2018 Oscars together, where she was nominated for Best Achievement in Directing and Best Original Screenplay for Lady Bird.

Baumbach also shares a son with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

