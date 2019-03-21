Are you ready to see stars get slimed!

The 2019 Kids' Choice Awards take place on Saturday and will feature your favorite—and perhaps, not so favorite—celebs getting covered in sticky green goo.

DJ Khaled is hosting the annual event. The list of celebs set to make appearances include Ariana Grande, Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Jason Sudeikis, To All the Boys I Loved Before stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, Joey King, Caleb McLaughlin, Kiernan Shipka, Josh Peck, Aladdin's Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, Shazam!'s Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, plus Nickelodeon stars such as JoJo Siwa, Jace Norman, Scarlet Spencer and Owen Joyner.

In addition, Migos, who are nominated for their first Kids' Choice Award in the category of Favorite Music Group, are perform a medley of their hits.