Jessica Simpson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Jessica Simpson is a mother of three!

The 38-year-old fashion designer has given birth to her and husband Eric Johnson's third child. "Birdie Mae Johnson," the proud mom shared on Instagram shortly after news of the baby's arrival broke. "3.19.19 10 Pounds 13 Ounces."

The couple's new arrival joins their daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

In late December, a source told E! News, that Simpson was "so excited about having a third baby and expanding the family."

"Several of her closest girlfriends also just had babies and she's thrilled to join the club and raise all of them together," the source said. "This was such an amazing surprise and shock but truly feels right and meant to be for the family."