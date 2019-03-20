Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe and More to Perform at Lollapalooza 2019

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 20 Mar. 2019 8:19 AM

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, Janelle Monae

Get ready, Ariana Grande fans! The 25-year-old singer is headed to Lollapalooza.

That's right! The music festival announced its lineup for this year's concert series on Wednesday. However, the "Thank U, Next" singer isn't the only one set to hit the stage. Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Chainsmokers, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume and J. Balvin are set to perform, as well.

In addition, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Death Cab for Cutie, H.E.R., Normani, Gary Clark Jr., Tenacious D, The Revivalists and several other artists will be hitting the stage.

Lollapalooza will be held at Grant Park in Chicago Aug. 1 to Aug. 4.

For a complete lineup, check out the list below.  

It certainly has been a busy time for Grande. Earlier this week, the artist kicked off her Sweetner tour. She also won her first Grammy Award this year and released her chart-topping album Thank U, Next.

