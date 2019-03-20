YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 20 Mar. 2019 6:48 AM
Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped its first trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Wednesday.
The one-minute-and-45-second clip takes fans back to 1969 and is set in Los Angeles. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who play an actor from a Western TV series and his longtime stunt double, respectively. Their characters struggle to find the same level of fame they knew earlier in their careers. However, DiCaprio's character just so happens to live by one very famous actress—Sharon Tate, who is played by Margot Robbie. As people will recall, Tate was murdered in 1969 by Charles Manson's cult followers.
In addition to this star-studded trio, the movie features Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis and Damon Herriman, who is set to play Manson.
Fans had a hunch a trailer might be on the way after DiCaprio and Robbie shared pictures of the movie's posters on social media.
Hollywood. 1969. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood
The film is set to hit theaters this July.
