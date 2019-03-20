All The Korean Celebrities Who Will Be Enlisting Into The Military in 2019

Getty Images
South Korea's mandatory enlistment has been the bane of existence for many fans of K-pop and K-dramas. More often than not, you will see your favourite oppas leave for their military enlistment mid-career.
For the two years, these top celebrities will transforms into regular civilians and serve their nation with pride. Hence, they will usually go off the grid and keep a low profile until they are officially released from their mandatory service and are allowed to return into the spotlight.
We've rounded up a list of all the dashing Korean celebrities who will be stepping out of the limelight this year due to military enlistment. From top Hallyu actors to charismatic K-pop idols, fans will be waiting patiently for them to return. Scroll through the list below:
As the oldest member in the hit K-pop boy band, EXO, Xiumin is the first to enlist into military service. He is scheduled to enlist this year, much to the disappointment of fans.
The golden boy of K-drama, Lee Jong-Suk has enlisted for mandatory military service on 8 March 2019 as a public service agent. He managed to squeeze in filming the drama, Romance Is A Bonus Book just a week before enlisting. Fans, savour this drama as we won't be seeing the Hallyu actor till January 2021.
Charismatic model-turned-actor, Hong Jong-Hyun is scheduled to enlist in 2019. The 29-year-old actor is working hard on two dramas, Absolute Boyfriend and The Most Beautiful Daughter In The World, before his enlistment in late 2019.
Main vocalist of South Korean hip-hop boy group, Block B, Taeil will be enlisting this year.
Another member of Block B, B-Bomb will also be enlisting this year. Hence the seven member group will be down two singers in 2019.
SHINee's Minho is planning to enlist at the earlier half of 2019. He has been going through tests in order to be part of South Korea's Marine Corp. If he passes the last round, he will be set to enter enlistment in April 2019.
Key, another member of K-pop boy group SHINee under SM Entertainment, has applied to be part of the Military Band. He will be enlisting this March.
Highlight's Kikwang will be enlisting for his mandatory military service as a conscripted police officer this year. He took the entrance exam in December 2018 and officially passed.
Main vocalist from K-pop band Highlight, Yang Yo-Seob, has already enlisted in January 2019.
Singer, rapper, songwriter and actor, BTOB's Min-Hyuk has enlisted early February 2019 as a conscripted police officer.
In January 2019, Chang-Sub of boy band BTOB enlisted into the military quietly.
Main vocalist of FT Island and soloist, Lee Hong-Ki will be enlisting this year. In an interview he said, "Our plan for the military is that the Hyungs go first and the Maknaes later. We will minimize the military time for the group."
One of the Hyungs who will also be enlisting is Choi Jong-Hoon, ex-member of FT Island. He is set to enlist on 25 March, however, there might be a delay as he is currently under police investigation for drunk driving as well as being part of the sex scandals happening in South Korea at the moment.
After going for professional acting classes, 2PM member, Junho, needs to put his acting career on hold as he is scheduled to enlist in 2019.
Following his fellow 2PM member, Chansung is also enlisting for mandatory military service this year. He has had success as an actor and will be continuing to pursue acting after he is done with his enlistment.
29-year-old rapper, LOCO has enlisted into the military on 7 February this year. He released an EP titled, 'Hello', on the day of his enlistment under the AOMG record label.
Leo is part of the six member K-pop boy band VIXX. The 28-year-old singer will be enlisting in 2019.
Initially, ex-member of popular K-pop boy band Big Bang, Seungri was scheduled to enlist for the military on 25 March 2019. However, as he is currently under police investigation for prostitution allegations, he has submitted an official request to postpone his enlistment. His request is being processed at the time of writing this article.
Another member from K-pop group, VIXX will be enlisting this year. 28-year-old singer, actor and radio host known simply as N, is scheduled to enlist in 2019.
