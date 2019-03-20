All The Korean Celebrities Who Will Be Enlisting Into The Military in 2019

South Korea's mandatory enlistment has been the bane of existence for many fans of K-pop and K-dramas. More often than not, you will see your favourite oppas leave for their military enlistment mid-career.

For the two years, these top celebrities will transforms into regular civilians and serve their nation with pride. Hence, they will usually go off the grid and keep a low profile until they are officially released from their mandatory service and are allowed to return into the spotlight.

We've rounded up a list of all the dashing Korean celebrities who will be stepping out of the limelight this year due to military enlistment. From top Hallyu actors to charismatic K-pop idols, fans will be waiting patiently for them to return. Scroll through the list below: