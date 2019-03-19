Miley Cyrus Says She's ''Ready to Party'' As She Sunbathes in the Nude

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 19 Mar. 2019 5:17 PM

Miley Cyrus, Isn't It Romantic Premiere, 2019

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus can't be tamed.

The singer is going nude in the sun-soaked desert for her latest Instagram post. A yellow bucket hat is the sole piece of clothing protecting Miley's makeup free face as she lays on a white lounger in the middle of nowhere. Her dream catcher and arrow tattoo are on display for all to see as the 26-year-old bathes in the sun rays.

"Festival season is here , I'm queer , and ready to party," Miley captions the pic. "lets go summer 2019!"

The singer is gearing up for a jam-packed summer full of performances at iconic festivals like Glastonbury in the U.K. and Woodstock 50 in upstate New York. "Gonna be a f--king sickkkkkkkk time! I'm not only xxxcited as f--k to perform but to watch some of my favorite artists play," the artist shared when she announced she will be taking part in Glastonbury 2019. 

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer is ramping up the excitement for the music festival by sharing cute photos with funny captions that only Miley could come up with. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself sitting on top of a giant rooster with the caption, "Woodstock here I come ! When I'm not riding a wrecking ball , you can find me on a giant cock."

As of late, the 26-year-old is fast becoming the reigning queen of social media. Her hilarious posts have even drawn praise from her famous ex Nick Jonas, who DM'd her to tell her that her Insta posts are fire. And even his wife Priyanka Chopra agrees. "Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r [fire]," the Quantico star gushed.

Keep up the good work, Miley!

