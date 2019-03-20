The Epic History of John Stamos' Jonas Brothers Fandom

Perhaps John Stamos was in the know before any of us.

Or the Full House alum is just a sucker for revivals. Either way, there was the actor and part-time Beach Boys drummer wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt as he teamed up with the legendary surf rock band to rehearse for a Fourth of July concert last year in Washington, D.C.

His outfit choice didn't get a lot of pick up that day, what with his latest Instagram of then 11-week-old son Billy Stamos pulling focus, but when he selected a different Jo Bro tee—this one from the group's 2009 world tour—for his appearance at October's American Music Awards, Nick Jonas definitely noticed.