Carrie Underwood Gets Real About "Bouncing Back" After Baby No. 2

Carrie Underwood has and always will be "The Champion."

Close to two months after welcoming her second child with husband Mike Fisher, the American Idol winner is opening up about her body and how she feels physically.

"I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I've been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far," she shared on Instagram with her 8.4 million followers. "I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

She continued, "As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk."