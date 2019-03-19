Annie Smith has had enough with the social media hate.

The pregnant fiancée of Lil Xan took to Instagram to reply to a social media user who made a comment about the couple's relationship. Annie's lengthy response was actually too long for her to leave in her comments, so she posted it on her Instagram Story. In her reply, Annie clapped back at haters and opened up about her relationship with the 22-year-old rapper (née Nicholas Diego Leanos).

"I am 3 months pregnant, traveling all over Europe on a tour bus with 9 men. I have taken over 1,000 photos, autographed hundreds of shirts, pictures, etc. Take hours out of my day to go on my YouTube/Instagram and like and reply to comments. Answer DMs, (I get over 1,000 an hour) all while taking care of my fiancé all day and night," Annie began her response. "Never once have I gone into Diego's account without his permission."