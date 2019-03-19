Queer Eye's Stars Reveal If They'd Ever Consider a Marie Kondo Crossover

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 19 Mar. 2019 6:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Queer Eye, Marie Kondo

Getty Images, Wireimage

Listen up, Netflix!

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski appeared on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed if they'd ever consider joining forces with Tidying Up's Marie Kondo

"We pray for that," France, the show's fashion guru, said when asked if they'd ever consider an "Avengers-style" crossover.

However, culture expert Brown joked home design honcho Bobby Berk "might get a little upset" with the new addition.

"Bobby, like, taught me that everything in my house needs to be designed, like, in the room, like, based off your favorite objects. He taught me this," grooming guru Van Ness said. "And then Marie, honey, she taught me to just like get rid of all the stuff that doesn't spark my joy. So, I feel like between those two things it's so much good info."

In all seriousness, the group suggested they're fans of their fellow Netflix co-star. 

"We love her," Brown said.

Read

Bigger Paydays, Famous Friends and a Little Heartbreak: All the Ways Life Has Changed for Queer Eye's Fab Five in Only a Year

In fact, food expert Porowski said they live by a "law of abundance," suggesting there's plenty of room for everyone on the streaming service.

 

 

In addition to discussing the KonMari method star, the Queer Eye celebs talked about filming season three of their hit show and gave Kimmel's friend Guillermo a makeover.

Watch the videos to see the interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Queer Eye , TV , Netflix , Top Stories , Apple News , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel
Latest News
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Couples Revealed: You'll Never Guess Who's Back

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Comes to Terms With Jon Snow

American Idol

Former Nickelodeon Star Leaves Katy Perry Flustered on American Idol

Why "This Is Us" Fans Will Love "The Village"

"The Village" Celebrates Community, Diversity and More

Kyle Massey

Former That's So Raven Star Kyle Massey Sued for Alleged Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

Why Aidy Bryant's Character in "Shrill" Is All of Us

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.