Here's What Went Down at Rita Ora's First-Ever Performance in Singapore

"I haven't done a show here before, so this is my first introduction and I feel like it's well overdue," British singer Rita Ora exclaimed at last night's over-subscribed Today at Apple session. "I can't wait to come back one day and do a full concert. I don't know why we didn't come here!"

As part of Apple's Made by Women series, fans of the singer were treated to a full hour with Ora at Apple Orchard Road, where she bantered, sang and joked with the crowd of close to 150 attendees.

Performing four acoustic versions of her hit songs — "Let You Love Me", "Anywhere", "Your Song" and "Only Want You" — to an enraptured audience, the Phoenix singer proved that she's still got it what it takes despite taking six years to release her second album.