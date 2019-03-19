Introducing Our Women To Watch: These Are The Names To Know in Asia

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 19 Mar. 2019 8:00 PM
Fiona. Gani. Janeena. Nana.
Take note of these names, because you're going to hear a whole lot more from these four remarkable women this year!
Hailing from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, they've made a name for themselves — whether it's as models, actresses, TV hosts, fashion entrepreneurs, there is no doubt that these girls can do anything.
But one thing that they're quick to dismiss is that their achievements have come easy. They are smart, hardworking and nice to everyone around them. This was apparent on the set of our shoot — the call time for hair and makeup started at 8am, and each of the girls dutifully showed up on time, with a positive attitude, and patiently sat through the primping process while chatting happily to the writers, stylist, photographer, makeup artist and hairstylist that were on set. Where they got their energy from is beyond me!
This unflappable energy also applies to their careers: Fiona Fussi has added acting to her list of accomplishments with a movie coming out next month; Ayu Gani has leveraged on her Asia's Next Top Model win to start her own modelling company; Nana Law runs her own dress rental company on top of being an in-demand fashion and lifestyle influencer; and Janeena Chan juggles being a sought-after host in the Philippines with her own jet-setting schedule.
Get to know each of the girls in our interviews below, and we're sure you will be hitting that "follow" button on Instagram by the end.
The Women To Watch series:
Women to Watch: Fiona Fussi, The Beguiling Brainiac Redefining Beauty
Women to Watch: Ayu Gani, The Asian Top Model With The Heart of Gold
Women to Watch: Nana Law, The Inspiring Influencer Who Went From #Fitspo To Founder
Women to Watch: Janeena Chan, The Talented TV Host Chasing Her Dreams
Photographed by Wee Khim
On Nana: Blouse, House of Holland at The Outnet. Pants, Longchamp. Earring, Lauren x Khoo Fine Jewelry. On Fiona: Jumpsuit, Hermes. On Gani: Jacket, Hugo Boss. Earrings, Lauren x Khoo Fine Jewelry. On Janeena: Dress, Tory Burch.
Photographer: Wee Khim
Stylist: Debby Kwong
Makeup artist: Audrey Wee using YSL Beauty
Hairstylist: Junz Loke using Kevin Murphy
Producer: Cindy Ow
Photography assistant: Alwin Oh
Styling assistant: Tammy Kwong
Talent coordinator: Mellissa Wong
Creative director: Chris Leow
Director: Aloysius Lee
Production manager: Wong Kar Lai
Videography: Paul Christian
Production assistant: Lim Weiyu
Production coordinator: Charlene Chua
