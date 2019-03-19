Introducing Our Women To Watch: These Are The Names To Know in Asia

Fiona. Gani. Janeena. Nana.

Take note of these names, because you're going to hear a whole lot more from these four remarkable women this year!

Hailing from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, they've made a name for themselves — whether it's as models, actresses, TV hosts, fashion entrepreneurs, there is no doubt that these girls can do anything.

But one thing that they're quick to dismiss is that their achievements have come easy. They are smart, hardworking and nice to everyone around them. This was apparent on the set of our shoot — the call time for hair and makeup started at 8am, and each of the girls dutifully showed up on time, with a positive attitude, and patiently sat through the primping process while chatting happily to the writers, stylist, photographer, makeup artist and hairstylist that were on set. Where they got their energy from is beyond me!

This unflappable energy also applies to their careers: Fiona Fussi has added acting to her list of accomplishments with a movie coming out next month; Ayu Gani has leveraged on her Asia's Next Top Model win to start her own modelling company; Nana Law runs her own dress rental company on top of being an in-demand fashion and lifestyle influencer; and Janeena Chan juggles being a sought-after host in the Philippines with her own jet-setting schedule.

Get to know each of the girls in our interviews below, and we're sure you will be hitting that "follow" button on Instagram by the end.