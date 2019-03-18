In case you didn't know, Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna are collaborating on a top secret project. Naturally, many are eager to hear all about it.

Speaking to E! News, the Us actress lightly talks about the highly-anticipated collab with the Fenty Beauty founder. While the 36-year-old star doesn't reveal much in the interview, especially when she's asked point-blank what details she can share about the project, it's enough to fill fans up with excitement.

"I can tell you absolutely nothing about that," she says with a playful smirk.

Lupita most certainly acts coy with her answer, however, the bright side to all of this is that their project is really happening.

As a little refresher, the two superstars signed on to work on a heist movie, which is the only clue fans have about their collab. And as nuts as it sounds, Twitter, of all places, is the reason they're joining forces.