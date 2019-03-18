Refresh Your Home With 25% Off Lulu and Georgia

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., 18 Mar. 2019 1:30 PM

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

Why does sprucing up your space never get old?

You may have your entire living room decked out, but there's always a cool print you can add to the wall or a chic table tray that'll complete your aesthetic. Let's just say it's a job that's never truly done. By now you probably have a few stores that are your go to's and we wouldn't be surprised if Lulu and Georgia was on that list.

Whether you've shopped there or not, there's no better time than right now. Today through March 25th, the entire site is 25% off with the code XOXO. What are you waiting for?

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

Hello Beautiful DOORMAT

The best way to be greeted.

BUY IT: $22 $16.50 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

ELODIE PILLOW BY GLITTER GUIDE

This geometric pillow will add a welcome pop of color to any corner. 

BUY IT: $79 $59.25 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

TALIA FLATWARE SET, MATTE GOLD

Instantly upgrade your dinnerware with these gilded utensils.

BUY IT: $98 $73.50 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

RAIDEN JEWELRY TRAY, BRASS

Add this to any table space to class it up. 

BUY IT: $20 $15 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

L & G ACRYLIC SHEEPSKIN

The easiest way we know to cozy up a room. 

BUY IT: $44 $33 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

ZELIA BAR CART

Every home needs a chic bar cart.

BUY IT: $356 $267 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

SHIBORI ASSORTED PORTO APPETIZER PLATES (SET OF 4)

You'll be the hostess with the mostess at your next gathering thanks to these.

BUY IT: $44 $33 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

KENZA MOROCCAN POUF, METALLIC GOLD

What a fun way to spice up your space. 

BUY IT: $205 $153.75 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

CLEMME WALL ART, ORANGE

Add a splash of color to your bare walls. 

BUY IT: $166 $124.50 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

CULTIVER LINEN BEDDING, DUSK DUVET SET

Investing in some quality bedding is always a good idea. 

BUY IT: $220 $165 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

JAMES VASE, MATTE NUDE

This is simple yet interesting. All that's missing is the flowers. 

BUY IT: $16 $12 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

HOLDEN MIRROR, BLACK

This black frame mirror will never go out of style. 

BUY IT: $130 $97.50 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

SAYAN PENDANT

Upgraded lighting is a must in any Insta-worthy space.

BUY IT: $208 $156 at Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

CAMI SOFA, NATURAL

The neutral sofa will work in literally any living room. 

BUY IT: $1,550 $1,162.50 at Lulu and Georgia

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

