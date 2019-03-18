Ain't no rest for the lovesick.

While Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor reached its dramatic conclusion just one week ago, ABC is already hard at work on the franchise's next outing: The Bachelorette's 15th season.

After being named the next lead during the After the Final Rose special, Hannah Brown officially kicked off her season on Saturday, March 16, meeting her 30 suitors at the Bachelor mansion, with franchise creator Mike Fleiss sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from night one, including Hannah's stunning gown.

But judging from her first five meet-cutes that went down during the live special, it's safe to say Bachelor Nation can expect the unexpected (and the slightly awkward) when the 24-year-old Miss Alabama's season premieres on Monday, May 13.

And that's exactly why ABC decided to unleash the Hannah Beast, a woman who nearly went home early during the second episode of the season before going on to become the franchise's next lead.