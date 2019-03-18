For thousands of YouTube users, Jim Chapman and Tanya Burr were the couple that could turn any frown upside down.

With a combined following of more than five million subscribers, the social media stars developed a loyal following for their individual accounts and points of view.

For Tanya, the actress and Harry Potter enthusiast brings cameras along for her adventures around the world. And yes, she's always giving makeup, hair and beauty tips for her followers along the way.

As for Jim, the model and fashion guru would deliver swag-worthy tips on clothes and styling for wherever life takes you.

But away from YouTube, Jim and Tanya had a special love story that fans couldn't get enough of.