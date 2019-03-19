What is your most memorable travel experience?

Europe will always be beautiful. Korea, I love Korea too. But for me, what makes a trip memorable is, this sounds so cheesy but, the people. I love influencer trips the most because I get to meet so many different influencers from different countries. Before, there were not as many travel opportunities. Now, you see so many new faces with every trip and it's like being in a parallel universe. Because they doing exactly what you do but somewhere else. You get to see what apps they are using and share tips and tricks.

If you could travel anywhere in the world right now, where would it be and why?

I would go to London. Just because, I have never been there and I'm a huge fan of the British Royal Family. I follow Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. I love reading about them, even when it's just tabloid articles. I always want to know the royal-tea. See what I did there? I would probably get the Princess Tour package, go see the palace and go on the royal tour.

What is your inflight beauty routine so that you land looking fresh and ready for your hosting gig?

I love that beauty brands now make their products in travel or sample size. It's so easy to bring them everywhere. I love BB cushions, but I would put them on before the flight and touch up when necessary. Then I would also carry-on makeup miniatures to add on before I touch down. I love the brand, Clio for their eyeliners and I carry around this Chanel lip blush which I use on my lips and cheeks to brighten my complexion.

For brows, I use the Benefit Brow Contour Pro because it has all the steps in one. False lashes are also a great hack to look put-together, even when you barely have any makeup on.