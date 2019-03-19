Women to Watch: Ayu Gani, The Asian Top Model With The Heart of Gold

What are your tips for the young girls who are aspiring to be models?

I think that they have to be authentic. They need to embrace themselves wholeheartedly. Don't try to look like the Supermodels from the ‘90s – their styles. Try to be yourself and develop your own identity and, yeah, be authentic.

How do you remain authentic then?

I know myself. That's very important. I know my strengths and weaknesses. And I embrace all of it!

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Well, I'm proud of who I am right now. At the age of 27, and I already have my own business. I've walked for almost all of the international fashion weeks. I'm standing on my own two feet and I'm entirely financially independent.