Women to Watch: Fiona Fussi, The Beguiling Brainiac Redefining Beauty

What is the one step in your skincare routine that has made the biggest difference in your skin?

OK, wait. I don't know if this counts as a step, but I think make up removal is very important. Oh my god. I don't know how some people go to bed in their makeup. And the times that I do that, I can literally feel my skin deteriorating.

So you never sleep with your makeup?

I never. Even if I had a crazy night, and I'm *whispers* hella drunk, I still WILL remove it. Even if I don't tone, or moisturise. I will always cleanse my face. *whispers again* Even if I don't brush my teeth, I will cleanse my face!

Well, how many steps are there to your skincare routine then?

Honestly, I am quite a simple gal. I try to keep it minimal so I can keep it consistent. Because if I do too much, I know that I'll get lazy eventually. So I'll always remove my make up, I'll cleanse, I'll usually go for a serum, and skip toning.