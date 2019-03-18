JYJ's Yoochun Reportedly Being Sued For Sexual Assault

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 18 Mar. 2019 7:00 PM
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
JYJ's Yoochun, known previously as Micky Yoochun, is reportedly facing a lawsuit that might cost him 100 million won ($90,000). Former member of the popular K-pop boy band, TVXQ under SM Entertainment, the 32-year-old singer is currently part of the JYJ trio under C-JeS Entertainment.
Today, South Korean celebrity news outlet YTN Star, reported that Yoochun was being sued again for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on 16 December 2016. The lawsuit was said to be served on 31 December 2018 and even though the court ruled the singer as "not guilty", a civil suit is still in progress between the accuser and Yoochun.
The woman, known simply as 'S' to the public, is reputedly suing Yoochun for 100 million won as well as a provisional attachment of his apartment located at Samsung-dong, Seoul. The compensation request was approved by the court on 12 March and Yoochun's apartment has since been seized.
S' lawyer made a statement when reporters asked her why she waited so long to file a civil suit against Yoochun, "S was waiting for Yoochun's voluntary apology and self-reflection so the civil suit was delayed as long as possible. However, he had no signs of regret and therefore, we have decided to proceed with the lawsuit."
C-JeS Entertainment had stated before, when Yoochun was first faced with these multiple allegations, that he would retire from the entertainment industry if he was ruled as guilty for any of these sexual assault accusations. So far, he has been acquitted on all allegations so far, including his rape charges in 2017.
Previously, Yoochun successfully pursued an acting career both in South Korea and Japan. He starred in the popular television drama, The Girl Who Sees Smells in 2015 before he enlisted for mandatory military service. He was discharged in August 2017 and has maintained a low profile due to past scandals that had plagued him while he was in the military.
Back in 2016, Yoochun faced multiple sexual assault allegations. Again, in 2017, he was accused of rape by a woman referred to by the media as Ms Song. He was dismissed on all charges, including the rape allegations, though his career took a massive hit as the public saw the singer go through scandal upon scandal.
This story is still developing. Stay tuned for more updates.
Bethenny Frankel Says She Is Still ''Mourning'' Ex-Boyfriend Dennis Shields 7 Months After His Death
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?