JYJ's Yoochun Reportedly Being Sued For Sexual Assault

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 18 Mar. 2019 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Yoochun, JYJ

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

JYJ's Yoochun, known previously as Micky Yoochun, is reportedly facing a lawsuit that might cost him 100 million won ($90,000). Former member of the popular K-pop boy band, TVXQ under SM Entertainment, the 32-year-old singer is currently part of the JYJ trio under C-JeS Entertainment. 

Today, South Korean celebrity news outlet YTN Star, reported that Yoochun was being sued again for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on 16 December 2016. The lawsuit was said to be served on 31 December 2018 and even though the court ruled the singer as "not guilty", a civil suit is still in progress between the accuser and Yoochun. 

The woman, known simply as 'S' to the public, is reputedly suing Yoochun for 100 million won as well as a provisional attachment of his apartment located at Samsung-dong, Seoul. The compensation request was approved by the court on 12 March and Yoochun's apartment has since been seized.

S' lawyer made a statement when reporters asked her why she waited so long to file a civil suit against Yoochun, "S was waiting for Yoochun's voluntary apology and self-reflection so the civil suit was delayed as long as possible. However, he had no signs of regret and therefore, we have decided to proceed with the lawsuit."

C-JeS Entertainment had stated before, when Yoochun was first faced with these multiple allegations, that he would retire from the entertainment industry if he was ruled as guilty for any of these sexual assault accusations. So far, he has been acquitted on all allegations so far, including his rape charges in 2017.

Read

CNBLUE's Lee Jong-Hyun Reportedly Entangled In "Secret Porn" Scandal

Previously, Yoochun successfully pursued an acting career both in South Korea and Japan. He starred in the popular television drama, The Girl Who Sees Smells in 2015 before he enlisted for mandatory military service. He was discharged in August 2017 and has maintained a low profile due to past scandals that had plagued him while he was in the military. 

Back in 2016, Yoochun faced multiple sexual assault allegations. Again, in 2017, he was accused of rape by a woman referred to by the media as Ms Song. He was dismissed on all charges, including the rape allegations, though his career took a massive hit as the public saw the singer go through scandal upon scandal. 

This story is still developing. Stay tuned for more updates. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Celebrities , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Korean singers , Top Stories
Latest News
Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Jessica Simpson Gives Pregnancy Style New Meaning in Bikini and Dramatic Sunglasses

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Lea Michele Flashes Her Dazzling Wedding Band While Enjoying ''That Wife Life'' on Her Honeymoon

Kyle Massey

Former That's So Raven Star Kyle Massey Sued for Alleged Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

St. Patrick's Day Awards: Will Smith, Miley Cyrus & More Celebs

Why Aidy Bryant's Character in "Shrill" Is All of Us

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Says She Is Still ''Mourning'' Ex-Boyfriend Dennis Shields 7 Months After His Death

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Malika Haqq Praises Khloe Kardashian's ''Amazing'' Strength in Wake of Tristan Thompson Drama

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.