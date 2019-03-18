JYJ's Yoochun Reportedly Being Sued For Sexual Assault

JYJ's Yoochun, known previously as Micky Yoochun, is reportedly facing a lawsuit that might cost him 100 million won ($90,000). Former member of the popular K-pop boy band, TVXQ under SM Entertainment, the 32-year-old singer is currently part of the JYJ trio under C-JeS Entertainment.

Today, South Korean celebrity news outlet YTN Star, reported that Yoochun was being sued again for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on 16 December 2016. The lawsuit was said to be served on 31 December 2018 and even though the court ruled the singer as "not guilty", a civil suit is still in progress between the accuser and Yoochun.

The woman, known simply as 'S' to the public, is reputedly suing Yoochun for 100 million won as well as a provisional attachment of his apartment located at Samsung-dong, Seoul. The compensation request was approved by the court on 12 March and Yoochun's apartment has since been seized.

S' lawyer made a statement when reporters asked her why she waited so long to file a civil suit against Yoochun, "S was waiting for Yoochun's voluntary apology and self-reflection so the civil suit was delayed as long as possible. However, he had no signs of regret and therefore, we have decided to proceed with the lawsuit."

C-JeS Entertainment had stated before, when Yoochun was first faced with these multiple allegations, that he would retire from the entertainment industry if he was ruled as guilty for any of these sexual assault accusations. So far, he has been acquitted on all allegations so far, including his rape charges in 2017.