Fans of Dumbo, you can (look) fly with this new high fashion makeover of the lovable flying elephant!

Luxury brand Loewe has come up with the perfect limited capsule collection to celebrate the iconic little elephant that could fly — and just in time for the premiere of Tim Burton's live action movie, we might add. The elephant has been given the Loewe touch for this collection, being added to two of the house's covetable signatures: the Goya backpack and the T pouch. Using a clever technique that combines both marquetry and printing, the image of Dumbo has been added to these fashionable accessories. Oh, and did we mention that the bags will come in a unique Dumbo grey colour?

What's more: The men's and women's ready-to-wear collection also feature the adorable critter on jackets, shirts and scarves so that you can show your love for the flying mammal.