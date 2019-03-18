Dumbo Just Got A High Fashion Makeover — And We Want It All!

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 18 Mar. 2019 6:54 PM

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

Courtesy of Loewe

Fans of Dumbo, you can (look) fly with this new high fashion makeover of the lovable flying elephant!

Luxury brand Loewe has come up with the perfect limited capsule collection to celebrate the iconic little elephant that could fly — and just in time for the premiere of Tim Burton's live action movie, we might add. The elephant has been given the Loewe touch for this collection, being added to two of the house's covetable signatures: the Goya backpack and the T pouch. Using a clever technique that combines both marquetry and printing, the image of Dumbo has been added to these fashionable accessories. Oh, and did we mention that the bags will come in a unique Dumbo grey colour?

What's more: The men's and women's ready-to-wear collection also feature the adorable critter on jackets, shirts and scarves so that you can show your love for the flying mammal.

Read

Disney Releases Character Posters for Live-Action Dumbo Film

If you must have the collection, the brand has opened registration for an exclusive pre-sale event on 28 March, before the official release in stores on 29 March. The following 10 stores will be carrying the limited edition collection: CASA LOEWE in Madrid, LOEWE Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona, LOEWE Montaigne in Paris, LOEWE Selfridges in London, LOEWE Landmark in Hong Kong, LOEWE Breeze Nanshan in Taipei, LOEWE Paragon in Singapore, LOEWE SKP 1F in Beijing, LOEWE IFC in Shanghai, and CASA LOEWE Omotesando in Tokyo.

For more information, visit loewe.com/dumbo

In the meantime, see the limited edition pieces below.

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

Goya Backpack

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

Goya Backpack, Small

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

T Pouch

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

Sweatshirt

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

T-shirt

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

Jacket

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

Poloneck Shirt

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

Pyjama Pants

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

Shorts

Dumbo by Loewe Collection

Scarf

