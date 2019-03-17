Good News! BLACKPINK is Making Their Comeback This March

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 17 Mar. 2019 11:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BLACKPINK

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

BLINKs, it's time to rejoice because BLACKPINK will be making their comeback towards the end of March 2019. 

That's right — despite their insanely busy schedule, BLACKPINK just announced that they will be releasing new music in the form of a mini-album at the end of March. The title and concept has to yet to be revealed but BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) are on the edge of their seats in anticipation for this release. 

BLACKPINK is now one of the hottest K-pop girl groups out there, after taking the US by storm. The four member group performed on Good Morning America and The Late Show with Steven Colbert, which elicited an uproarious response from their international fans who were delighted to see the group on their local TV screens. 

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé are currently in the midst of a world tour, and now that the group is done with the Asian leg of their tour, they will be heading back to the US, before touring Europe and Australia. 

Read

I Watched BLACKPINK Perform Live in Singapore, And It Was Life-Changing

The girls will also be performing at Coachella this year, a momentous occasion as they will be the first South Korean group to headline arguably one of the biggest music festivals. Previous headliners for Coachella were Beyoncé, Kanye West and The Weeknd, just to name a few. This year, BLACKPINK will be among stellar company such as Donald Glover, Janelle Monáe and Anderson Paak who are all taking the stage at the popular music festival. 

With the end of March just around the corner, we can't wait to see what new music BLACKPINK will be bringing to the table this time. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Asia , Blackpink , Top Stories
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari Very Cavallari 203

Firing Spree or Hiring Spree? Watch Kristin Cavallari Give [Spoiler!] Her Job Back on Very Cavallari

Evelyn Cormier

90 Day Fiancé Star Evelyn Takes Katy Perry's Breath Away During American Idol Audition

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 409

Nikki Bella Is Ready to Make Herstory at Evolution, But Is Brie Already "Checked Out"?

True Thompson, St. Patrick's Day

True Thompson, Kate Middleton and More Stars Get Festive on St. Patrick's Day

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Soak Up the Sun Together

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Have Another Round of Hometown Dates

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Dream Kardashian, Throwback, Instagram

Rob Kardashian Gets Sweet 32nd Birthday Tributes From Family

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.