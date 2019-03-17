BLINKs, it's time to rejoice because BLACKPINK will be making their comeback towards the end of March 2019.

That's right — despite their insanely busy schedule, BLACKPINK just announced that they will be releasing new music in the form of a mini-album at the end of March. The title and concept has to yet to be revealed but BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) are on the edge of their seats in anticipation for this release.

BLACKPINK is now one of the hottest K-pop girl groups out there, after taking the US by storm. The four member group performed on Good Morning America and The Late Show with Steven Colbert, which elicited an uproarious response from their international fans who were delighted to see the group on their local TV screens.

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé are currently in the midst of a world tour, and now that the group is done with the Asian leg of their tour, they will be heading back to the US, before touring Europe and Australia.