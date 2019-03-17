Kim Jae-Joong And Park Seo Joon Won Big At The 13th Asian Film Awards

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 17 Mar. 2019 10:21 PM
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Last night, some of Asia's biggest stars in television and cinema gathered in Hong Kong for the 13th Asian Film Awards.
The award show celebrates the best in Asian cinema, both in terms of film-making and performances. Organised by the Asian Film Awards Academy, the board consists of established industry experts from Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.
Among the winners that night are 30-year-old South Korean actor, Park Seo-Joon and ex-TVXQ member, Kim Jae-Joong. Known most notably for his role in the popular K-drama, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, the dashing Park Seo-Joon took home the "Rising Star Of Asia" Award.
The actor presented his acceptance speech in both Korean and Chinese, saying, "This is my first time at the Asian Film Awards and I am grateful to accept such an excellent award. I strongly feel that I want to work with diverse people in diverse projects, not only in Korea but in many countries. I will work to make that a possibility. Thank you."
33-year-old Kim Jae-Joong was also given a special award — the "Next Generation Award". As a singer, dancer and now actor, Kim continues to reinvent himself and take each chapter of his career in great stride.
After the disbandment of Dong Bang Shin Ki, an extremely popular K-pop boy group in the early 2000s, Kim has had a successful solo and acting career.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
While this is Kim's first award from the AFA, he has had many accolades especially for his role in the K-drama series, Triangle in 2014, where he played a gangster with a hard-knock life. Right now, he is performing on tour in Japan.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Firing Spree or Hiring Spree? Watch Kristin Cavallari Give [Spoiler!] Her Job Back on Very Cavallari
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?