Kim Jae-Joong And Park Seo Joon Won Big At The 13th Asian Film Awards

Last night, some of Asia's biggest stars in television and cinema gathered in Hong Kong for the 13th Asian Film Awards.

The award show celebrates the best in Asian cinema, both in terms of film-making and performances. Organised by the Asian Film Awards Academy, the board consists of established industry experts from Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Among the winners that night are 30-year-old South Korean actor, Park Seo-Joon and ex-TVXQ member, Kim Jae-Joong. Known most notably for his role in the popular K-drama, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, the dashing Park Seo-Joon took home the "Rising Star Of Asia" Award.

The actor presented his acceptance speech in both Korean and Chinese, saying, "This is my first time at the Asian Film Awards and I am grateful to accept such an excellent award. I strongly feel that I want to work with diverse people in diverse projects, not only in Korea but in many countries. I will work to make that a possibility. Thank you."