You were a lawyer before making the leap to become an entrepreneur — what sparked the change?

AT: After releasing our first collection in August 2014 we were sold out in a matter of weeks and the business kept on scaling and we could not see an end in sight of customers. As a result, Tania and I both left our legal careers as TDE had gained commercial traction and was turning a profit so we felt like we had to dedicate our time to the brand to see where we could get it to.

As an entrepreneur, what are some of the lessons that you have learned since starting The Daily Edited?

AT: I guess the lessons I learned purely as an entrepreneur are that you need to be prepared for the unexpected; be prepared to be a role model (for example, I have just gotten used to my team really taking everything I say and do very seriously); and try to execute within a plan.