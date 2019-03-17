5 Minutes With... Celebrity Photographer David Yarrow

Can we please talk about your use of deodorant (Old Spice) when it comes to your wildlife photography? How did you find out that animals were drawn to it?

I use it to attract lions. In certain parts of Africa, they are attracted to it because it was used by the local Maasai people, who have worn it for years. Animals have a very strong sense of smell, so I have used various scents to attract animals, for example polar bears love the smell of chocolate!

To date, what is your most dangerous encounter?

I once had a dangerous encounter with a bear but generally the biggest danger is from other humans, not animals. In many parts of Africa, the people you encounter are drunk, high on drugs or carry guns — sometimes they do all three at once, so these people are the ones you have to be really careful of.

You mentioned that you tied pieces of meat around your neck to photograph a wolf. What is the most peculiar thing you've done for a shot.

For one wildlife shoot, I covered the front of our boat in millionaire shortbread to attract a polar bear!