Former 90 Day Fiancé star Evelyn Cormier is trying her hand at another reality TV show.

Evelyn auditioned for American Idol this year and her episode aired on Sunday night. Not only did the singer make it through to Hollywood, but she also got a very special compliment from one of the judges, Katy Perry. She sang Chris Isaak's song "Wicked Games" and afterwards received lots of high praise from Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The season 5 star wore an American Idol blue dress and black combat boots. When she first stepped up to sing, Bryan initially thought she was Rachel McAdams from The Notebook. After showing off her wedding ring (happy one year anniversary!), Evelyn began the tune.

When she finished, Perry paused for a moment and exclaimed, "Literally one of my favorite voices I've ever heard in my life."

Wow!