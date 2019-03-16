Michael Phelps had one of the most glorious Olympic careers imaginable.

His 28 medals makes him the most decorated Olympian of all time. Not even retirement stopped him, the swimmer instead choosing to make a roaring comeback in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, where he won five more gold medals to bring him up to 23 first-place finishes. He had a new wife and a new baby, whose cuteness provided the only real competition for Phelps' spotlight.

Yet mastering his sport proved easier than achieving basic contentment. Despite his sheer dominance in the pool over the years, every trip to the mountaintop was met with the inclination to jump off the side.

"I wanted to die. I straight wanted to die," Phelps reflected on David Axelrod's Axe Files podcast a year ago, recalling feeling suicidal after the 2012 Summer Olympics, where he won six medals, four of them gold. "We were prescribed Ambien because we were traveling the world and I actually looked back and I had one Ambien left and I'm actually happy I only had one because you had a full prescription you know. Who knows?"