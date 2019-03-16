Save Up to 70% Off at Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 16 Mar. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Home is where the heart is, so, admittedly, it's where we spend most of our time. 

That's why what you put in your home and how you decide to decorate it is a never-ending story. There's always a new mattress to be bought or new kitchen gadgets to be tried. And around here, we're always on the hunt for a good sale. So when we heard that Wayfair is having a huge sale with up to 70% off clearance—happening today through March 19—we're on it. 

Our favorites are below, but you better hurry before they sell out! 

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Cavaillon Panel Bed

A cast iron bed is always in style.

BUY IT: $221.39 $363.99 at Wayfair

 

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Kinsella Coffee Table

Spruce up your living room with a statement coffee table. 

BUY IT: $182.99 $434.05 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Quitaque Chesterfield Sofa

A white sofa is one way to give your space a whole new look. 

BUY IT: $689.99 $1,369.00 at Wayfair

Article continues below

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Ace Pet Crate

If you've got to use a crate, this one is genius. 

BUY IT: $79.84 $171.63 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

18-Inch Easter Wreath

Dress up your door with this festive wreath. 

BUY IT: $42.99 $65.04 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Home Fall/Spring Down Alternative Duvet Insert

Upgrade your sleeping space with a comfy duvet.

BUY IT: $35.99 $119.99 at Wayfair

Article continues below

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

3-Piece Star Metal Wall Decor Set

Give your wall a makeover with this set. 

BUY IT: $45.32 $51.99 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Minerva Accent Mirror

Nothing opens up the room like a chic mirror. 

BUY IT: $204.18 $345.05 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

2-Liter Digital Air Fryer With Pie Pan (Wayfair Exclusive)

If it's fried, we'll eat it. 

BUY IT: $65.92 $129.99 at Wayfair

Article continues below

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Ace Dog Sofa With Removable Pillow

Spoil your pooch with this oversize dog bed. 

BUY IT: $56.03 $99.99 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

72-Inch Cat Tree

Your cats will be so happy with this household addition. 

BUY IT: $77.00 $300.04 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Emelia 3-Inch Fiber and Mattress Topper

Enhance your sleep with this cloud-like topper. 

BUY IT: $27.99 $89.99 at Wayfair

Article continues below

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Bolden™ Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

Your kitchen sink just got a whole lot fancier. 

BUY IT: $179.95 $420.00 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Dovercliff Counter Height Stool

Turn your kitchen island into a centerpiece with these accents. 

BUY IT: $49.36 $101.18 at Wayfair

 

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Brookneal 1000 Thread Count Cotton Blend Sheet Set

New sheets, who dis? 

BUY IT: $48.84 $137.25 at Wayfair

Article continues below

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Likens End Table

This end table is just the accent piece your room is missing. 

BUY IT: $167.99 $238.99 at Wayfair

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
E-Comm: Pack Like a Celeb for Spring Break

Pack Like a Celeb for Spring Break

E-Comm: Best Swimsuits to Flatter Every Figure

Best Swimsuits to Flatter Every Figure

E-Comm: Last-Minute St. Patrick's Day Party Favors

Last-Minute St. Patrick's Day Party Favors

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Attempting to Unravel RHOBH's Confusing Puppygate Controversy: Breaking Down the Accusations, Players and Timeline

Princess Beatrice

Inside Princess Beatrice's Journey to Find True Love: From an Assault Scandal to a Devastating Breakup

Athlete Tragedies, Kelly Catlin, John Coughlin, Steven Holcomb

Depression, Exhaustion, Injuries and Unthinkable Pressure: Inside the Latest Tragic Athlete Deaths

Hugh Grant, Four Weddings and a Funeral

The Four Weddings and a Funeral Sequel Includes an Unexpected Twist That Will Leave Fans Shook

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.