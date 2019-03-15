Lori Loughlin and her family are reeling in the wake of the college admission scandal.

The Full House star's alleged involvement in the bribing college officials has resulted in a fallout that has the famous family in a state of shock. Big name brands have cut ties with Loughlin and her daughter, Olivia Jade, Loughlin's numerous roles in various shows hang in the balance and people they once viewed as friends are now reportedly distancing themselves.

Moreover, it appears that the alleged actions they took to secure their daughters' bright futures were for naught. Multiple outlets report that Olivia Jade, 19, and Bella Rose Giannulli, 20, will likely not return to the school when classes resume.

In a statement, USC Interim President Wanda M. Austin details the school's plan to carry out "a case-by-case review of current students and graduates who may be connected to the alleged scheme."